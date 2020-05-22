Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $509.88

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $488,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,238,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.49 on Tuesday, hitting $571.47. 151,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $583.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.