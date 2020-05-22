Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 532,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 68,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 144,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 15,768,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

