Argent Trust Co Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,090. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

