Argent Trust Co Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 9,776,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

