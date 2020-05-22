Argent Trust Co Sells 2,708 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,068. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

