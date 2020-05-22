Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 532.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 590,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 497,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,114,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 481,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Bank of America by 113.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 31,776,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

