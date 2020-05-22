Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%.

ASND stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37.

Several analysts have commented on ASND shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

