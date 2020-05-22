AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 532,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 68,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 144,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.83. 15,540,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

