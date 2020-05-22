Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 810,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

