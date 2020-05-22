Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,039 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 27,270,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

