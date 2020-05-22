Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 60.1% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

ABBV traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,068. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.