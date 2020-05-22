Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 175,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

