Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 595,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

