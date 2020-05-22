Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 119,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

