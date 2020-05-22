Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.53. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

