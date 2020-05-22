Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

