Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. 193,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

