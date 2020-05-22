Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.26. 1,693,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

