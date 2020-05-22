Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,016,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 95,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 503,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 9,776,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

