Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 176,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

