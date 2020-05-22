Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 557.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,569,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.