Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 0.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,193.41.

AutoZone stock traded up $16.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,121.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $984.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,074.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

