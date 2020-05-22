Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,097,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,263,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.99 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

