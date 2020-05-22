Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 26,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.15. 902,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.53. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

