Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

