Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

