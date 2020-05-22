CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,123 shares of company stock valued at $229,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.