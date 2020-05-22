Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHMG. DA Davidson upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth purchased 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $172,375.62. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $537,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.