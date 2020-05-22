Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

CVX traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 3,043,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,790. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

