China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, RTT News reports. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.81. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $119.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

