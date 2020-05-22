China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Issues Earnings Results

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. China Distance Education updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

DL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on DL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

