CIBC Cuts ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $81.00

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Get ONEX alerts:

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. ONEX has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.