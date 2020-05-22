CIBC Trims Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to $11.25

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $12.25 to $11.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

