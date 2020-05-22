Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.84. 7,551,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

