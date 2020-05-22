Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,740,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

