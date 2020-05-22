Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. 158,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,614. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

