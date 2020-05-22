Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

