Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. 2,035,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

