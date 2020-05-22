Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 177,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

