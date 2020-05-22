Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,314,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. 108,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

