Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

