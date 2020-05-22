Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. 68,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

