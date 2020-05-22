Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

