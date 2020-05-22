Cowen Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.
WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.
NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95.
In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
