Cowen Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

