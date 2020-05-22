Credit Suisse Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $240.38. 1,050,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average is $219.44. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

