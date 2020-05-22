Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.25. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.