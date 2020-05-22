Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 243,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 8,368,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

