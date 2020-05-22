Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

