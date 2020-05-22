Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.28 million.

RDY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,106. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

