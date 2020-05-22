Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.28 million.

RDY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,106. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Earnings History for Dr.Reddy`s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit