DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.20. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

